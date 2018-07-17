Kentucky State University to eliminate 65 positions

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II says the university is realigning resources, in a release which includes the elimination of dozens of positions.

40 vacant positions will be eliminated, along with 25 active position eliminations and 10 voluntary separations. The school says this move can potentially generate $2.3 million in salary and benefit savings.

The strength of Kentucky State University depends heavily on cross-collaboration and highly efficient programs and teams,” President Brown said. “As we continue to accelerate moving Kentucky State University forward, we must realign spending and resources to best position the institution for future success. Such decisions are necessary to ensure we fully support student success and strategic outcomes. Kentucky State University cannot be all things to all people. Kentucky State University will steward our resources carefully.”

There will be a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday to approve the cuts.

KSU has more than 2,000 students and 129 full-time faculty.

