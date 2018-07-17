Kentucky State University to eliminate 65 positions

Police said Joseph Capstraw hitchhiked to Hardin County with his victim, Amber Robinson, after meeting at a festival in Georgia.More >>
Districts that apply can receive one wand for every 250 students.More >>
In Louisville recently, Walmart announced they are closing three locations. And those join the list of stores leaving including Kmart, Sears, Macy's, HHGregg and Toys R' Us, just to name a few. So, what happens to those huge spaces?More >>
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II says the university is realigning resources, in a release which includes the elimination of dozens of positions.More >>
Pizza mogul John Schnatter is making major moves to repair his reputation and regain his position on the Papa John's Board.More >>
