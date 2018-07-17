What happens to space when big box stores leave?

Big box stores are closing all over Louisville, but residents don't want to see those spaces sit empty. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The retail landscape in our area is changing. Many stores are closing, leaving big box retail spaces empty.

In Louisville recently, Walmart announced they are closing three locations. And those join the list of stores leaving including Kmart, Sears, Macy's, HHGregg and Toys R' Us, just to name a few. So, what happens to those huge spaces?

Commercial real estate experts from Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Kentucky said it's not all bad news. They said there are eight to 10 big box spaces available right now in Louisville and southern Indiana.

"Footprints are getting smaller and sales are happening more online," Cushman & Wakefield Senior Associate Brent Dolen said.

Dolen said though we've seen some major retailers leave, other businesses are planning to move in.

"Some properties have been slated to be converted into self storage or self storage units," Dolen said.

That's not all. Dolen said others are turning into discount retailers like Big Lots, and Ollie's Bargain Outlets.

"They (Ollie's) seem to be playing an active role in filling these bigger spaces," Dolen said.

One of the Walmart locations set to close is the Supercenter off South Hurstbourne Parkway.

"The one on South Hurstbourne is close to 130,000 square feet it's bordered by Kroger to the north and Kroger to the south," Dolen said. "It's going to be a difficult spot to fill, I think. So, there may be a redevelopment at that property."

Other big box stores can be 50,000 to 70,000 square feet, and that space can be divided into smaller 20,000 to 30,000 square foot spaces.

When retailers have moved out, other business concepts have taken over -- like indoor trampoline parks. Younger shoppers are looking for experiences when they go out. That's why there is a shift in what you can do at malls now, including things planned in the near future like Top Golf at Oxmoor Center, Dave and Busters at Mall St. Matthews and Round1 at Jefferson Mall.

RELATED STORIES

+ Walmart to close 3 Louisville stores

+ Topgolf, Oxmoor Center conduct studies to ease neighbors' concerns

+ Entertainment complex coming to former Macy's

In other cities, Craig Collins, Senior Director at Cushman & Wakefield, said space is also being used in a new way.

"Marriott has created a venture with Simon, the largest mall owner in the U.S., to develop Marriott hotels to anchor their retail," Collins said.

Collins said it's all about location. Just because something moves out, it doesn't mean something else won't move in.

"If it's on a primary access road, well visible, infrastructure is correct, retailers will find that," Collins said. "There are certain retailers that are attracted to medium income, certain attracted to higher income. Grocers are looking for population density. Everyone is eating so, I would guess the Walmart Neighborhood groceries will be backfilled with other groceries. The infrastructure is there, coolers are there, electrical is there, parking is there."

Along these lines, a major announcement came on Monday about the redevelopment of Hurstbourne Business Park at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's about 2.5 miles from the Walmart Supercenter that's closing.

Viking Partners Fund III, LLC announced a $100 million project that include residential spaces, a hotel, restaurants and retail.

The 27-acre property, which was acquired by Viking in September of 2016, includes 350,000 square feet of office space in two separate buildings, as well as P.F. Chang's and Z's Oyster Bar and Steakhouse.

The existing shopping center, Hurstbourne Plaza, is being demolished to allow for development.

A news release details what that development may look like:

"A 266-unit multi-family rental community at the southern end of the site is being developed by Hills Properties. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2018 with the first residents moving in mid-2019. This residential community will feature five buildings each being 5-stories all surrounding a central amenity area including a park, resort style pool with fountains and an expansive social plaza with fire pits and bocce ball court. The community will be unique to Greater Louisville in that all five buildings will feature a first-floor enclosed parking garage with elevator service to all residential floors. The project is patterned after Hills Properties Savoy at the Streets of West Chester community in north suburban Cincinnati that was recently awarded the 2017 National Award of Excellence by the National Apartment Association. This will be Hills Properties' fourth rental community in Greater Louisville, with Kendal on Taylorsville being the most recent project completed in 2016.

A 149-room hotel is planned for development along Whittington Parkway south of the existing office buildings. Construction on the hotel is slated to commence in early 2019.

Two freestanding restaurant / retail buildings are proposed at the northeast corner of the site near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

A 9,500 square foot retail building to accommodate three to four retail and / or restaurant users will be constructed along Whittington Parkway near Shelbyville Road."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.