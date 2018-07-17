Machado trade rumors grabbing attention at All-Star Game - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The pending trade of Manny Machado by the Baltimore Orioles has become the center of attraction at the All-Star Game.

Machado was mobbed by his locker before the game Tuesday night. The questions were derived from speculation that Machado will be headed out of Baltimore before the Orioles resume play Friday in Toronto.

The All-Star shortstop insisted he knew nothing of a deal, and said the rumors did not detract from his enjoyment of being an All-Star.

Answering many of the same questions he's fielded for months, Machado said: "I haven't heard anything. I'm just worried about the game today, and whatever happens moving forward will happen. There will be a time and place for everything."

Tuesday's game could very well be Machado's last in an Orioles uniform. By the end of the week, he could be wearing new garb and playing in a different league.

The 26-year-old Machado is signed through the end of the season, but the Orioles intend to deal him before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

