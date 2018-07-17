Girl Power on the Links

Out of the 132 players playing in this weekends Barbasol Championship in Lexington, only one is a female. Her name is Brittany Lincicome.

"I always thought it would be cool to play in a men's event but never did I actually think I would have the opportunity. To be playing on the practice round, to be hitting on the driving range it's kind of like surreal, I just can't stop smiling and I can't wait for Thursday," said Lincicome.

Golf Fan Jess Chesnut said, "I'm going to follow her as much as I can and I saw her playing this weekend, she was incredible to watch!"

"Well it can only help golf, I think it's wonderful when everyone competes together and it makes little girls want to do the same thing," said golf fan Paula Baysinger.

Madison Briggs said, "I want her to beat all the boys because she's a good golfer."

Speaking of the boys, they're just as happy as Brittany!

Pro Golfer John Collins said, "For her to get the opportunity to come out here and compete against us has got to be a really good experience for her. I'm sure she is going to enjoy it and soak up the experience and you never know, we'll see what type of competition she'll give us."

"Obviously I would love to shoot under par or around par. I think that goes hand in hand with making the cut. Obviously I've heard many times that it would be the first time a Women has made the cut in a men's event. So I'm just going to try blocking that out and just go out there and play and have fun and not be too uptight about it. If I can do that and take a few small breaths and not pass out on the first hole I think I'll be okay," said Lincicome.

Regardless if Brittany finishes first or last, she said she was grateful for the opportunity and she hopes more women can get this same opportunity.