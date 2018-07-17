IU Basketball releases date for Hoosier Hysteria 2018

Langford reached for the IU hat to announce his college decision Monday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Southern Indiana basketball fans now know the date for Romeo Langford's first appearance in crimson and cream.

Hoosier Hysteria, IU's annual tipoff event for basketball season, will take place on Saturday, September 29 in Assembly Hall.

The event is free, and crowds often line up for days in advance to claim tickets. It will be the Hoosier faithful's first chance at the No. 7 recruiting class in the country.

An official starting time will be released at a later date, according to the school.

Hoosier Hysteria 2018 is presented by Smithville Fiber.

