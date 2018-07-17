Man accused of beating teen to death in Elizabethtown pleads not guilty

Amber Robinson was 18 when she was killed. (Source: Facebook)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in one of the most brutal homicides Elizabethtown Police have ever seen entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Joseph Capstraw, 20, was indicted for the murder of Amber Robinson. He asked for a public defender.

Police said the pair hitchhiked to Hardin County from a music festival in Georgia. An Elizabethtown man let them stay at his house, and that's where police said Capstraw beat Robinson to death during an argument.

Robinson's former foster mother, Amy Elliott, traveled to Kentucky for Tuesday's hearing.

"I am afraid of my own capacity for hatred," Elliott said. "Amber was not a person of hatred so every second he was in there, I had to check my own heart."

Elliott said she wants to see justice served and plans to attend each court hearing.

