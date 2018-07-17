Fiery Hall of Fame jockey Manny Ycaza dies at 80

By BETH HARRIS

Manny Ycaza, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1964 Belmont Stakes and paved the way for generations of Latin Americans to ride in North America, has died. He was 80.

Ycaza died Monday of pneumonia and sepsis at a hospital in Forest Hills, New York, according to his wife, Jeanne De Ycaza. She said he had been admitted a day earlier after the couple had gone for a walk.

He won 2,367 races from 10,561 mounts and rode such acclaimed thoroughbreds as Ack Ack, Damascus, Dr. Fager and Sword Dancer. He was aboard Quadrangle in the 1964 Belmont, spoiling Northern Dancer's Triple Crown bid. It was Ycaza's lone victory in a Triple Crown race.

He finished second on Ridan in the 1962 Preakness. A famous photo shows Ycaza sparring with jockey John Rotz on eventual winner Greek Money in the stretch run of the race. Ycaza was second aboard Never Bend in the 1963 Kentucky Derby.

