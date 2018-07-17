Man arrested for murder in broad daylight at Fern Creek apartment complex

The shooting was reported in the 5300 block of Hames Trace on July 9. (Photo source: Dale Mader, WaVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man for a homicide that happened in broad daylight at an apartment complex in Louisville.

Yacir Raful Jr., 19, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday and charged with murder.

He is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on July 9 around 1:30 p.m., in the 5300 block of Hames Trace. That's an apartment complex near the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road.

Gregory Norris, 21, was shot multiple times and killed.

According to his arrest report, Raful said he and another person were meeting Norris for a drug transaction when they got in an argument. Raful blamed the murder on the person with him, but admitted to leaving the crime scene with narcotics.

Raful is charged with murder, first degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

