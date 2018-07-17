New police department ready to patrol Louisville's east end

The mayor of Middletown told residents taxes would not go up due to the new police department. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MIDDLETOWN, KY (WAVE) - Middletown swore the first two officers into their own police department on Tuesday.

Tax payers will pay for the department, that is budgeted between $225,000 and $250,000 a year.

The mayor assures taxes won't rise. One resident who recently experienced a break said the more officers the better.

Kelsey Leachman said Louisville Metro Police Department's 8th division officers acted just as quick as her dog Layla.

Layla attacked an intruder who entered Leachman's home.

"Some man let himself through my back door and tried to attack me," Leachman said.

The traumatizing experience was made easier by police, she said.

"I was only on the phone with 911 for four minutes and then the first cop pulled up," Leachman said.

The new Middletown Police Department said response time will be their advantage.

"In many cases we can respond quicker because we won't leave Middletown at all," Ed Blaser said.

Blaser is the new Police Chief of Middletown and said his department will supplement LMPD's 8th division officers.

"We can spend more time with our residents because we have the same faces in front of our people going to the subdivisions and shopping centers, and you get to know those guys," Mayor Byron Chapman said.

Chapman said the city of 10,000 people is growing in both residents and businesses.

"Now is a time to get an upper hand and make sure if there are any bad elements that we make sure they go somewhere else," Chapman said.

The department will have 20 officers.

For Leachman, having more officers is only a benefit.

"The more police officers on duty hopefully the less likely crimes will happen or can be prevented or stopped or caught," Leachman said.

A startup cost of about $100,000 covered the department's cars, equipment, uniforms, and body cameras. Blaser said he continues to hire.

