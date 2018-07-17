LMPD makes arrest in 2016 homicide case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a suspect they say shot a man and left him to die in front of his six-year-old son.

The homicide happened in December of 2016, on Olive Street in the Parkland neighborhood. George Robert Brown, 51, was killed.

Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Jenkins and charged him with murder.

Detectives said Brown's son was there as he took his last breaths.

In early 2017, Derrick Taylor Jr., who was 23 at the time, was also arrested and charged with Brown's murder. His trial is ongoing.

This murder charge is not a first for Jenkins.

In 2015, when Jenkins was 18-years-old, he was charged with the murder of 31-year-old Andrew C. Key-Roper during a robbery.

It is unclear what happened with that case. WAVE 3 News will work to uncover more details.

Jenkins is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He is due in court July 18.

