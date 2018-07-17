If GCCS superintendent gets raise, teachers say they want one too

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin is negotiating a new contract with the district.

The school got some feedback from the public at Tuesday's meeting.

When he started six years ago, Melin was offered a salary of $170,000. The proposed contract would raise his salary by $10,000.

He would also be given an extra $2,000 for work-related vehicle expenses.

The new salary is 20 percent less than what the previous superintendent was making.

Some educators said their requests for salary raises have been denied.

"I understand the need for Dr. Melin to have a raise, but I think the rest of us would enjoy at least a living wage so maybe we can get off of public housing, maybe we can get off food stamps," paraeducator Sarah Chism said.

Chism has been teaching children with disabilities for eight years and makes $12 an hour.

"They tell us that there's no more money and then find a way to get money for people who are above us," Chism said. "We are the ones in the trenches doing the work every day."

Janelle Fitzpatrick was a teacher in the district for 20 years.

"Over the years I've seen us tighten our belts as a school system," Fitzpatrick said. "It's OK to tighten our belts, but, I think everybody has to be willing to do that."

The board will vote on the proposed contract at the next school board meeting on July 24.

