Big 12 Preview: Post Mayfield, can Oklahoma be derailed? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Big 12 Preview: Post Mayfield, can Oklahoma be derailed?

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma is the favorite again in the Big 12 even with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield now in the NFL.

Who will be the Sooners' biggest challengers in their run for a fourth straight conference championship and third College Football Playoff appearance in the last four seasons? Max Olson of The Athletic tells AP college football writer Ralph Russo that West Virginia is most likely to knock off Oklahoma - though the margin between the top and middle of the Big 12 is thin.

In the first of a series of conference previews on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Russo and Olson size up the Big 12. Which team is most likely to overachieve? Underachieve? Will Texas (finally) take that big step forward under Tom Herman?

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man who cut off his ankle monitor suspected in 3 killings

    Man who cut off his ankle monitor suspected in 3 killings

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-07-18 02:51:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-07-18 02:55:25 GMT

    The suspect could be charged with a third capital murder count Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man Monday inside a mattress store in Houston.

    More >>

    The suspect could be charged with a third capital murder count Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man Monday inside a mattress store in Houston.

    More >>

  • With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

    With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:35:12 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-07-18 06:12:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>

  • Prison reforms touted; riot survivor urges serious changes

    Prison reforms touted; riot survivor urges serious changes

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:19:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-07-18 06:12:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...
    Report touts progress, but Delaware prison riot survivor blames officials.More >>
    Report touts progress, but Delaware prison riot survivor blames officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly