Man found dead in front yard of Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in a front yard.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Jeanine Drive, located off Fern Valley Road, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

