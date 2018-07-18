LIVE: Thailand soccer team rescued from cave to speak

The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand being released from hospital and will speak about their ordeal at a news conference.More >>
The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand being released from hospital and will speak about their ordeal at a news conference.More >>
Police were called to the 6000 block of Jeanine Drive, located off Fern Valley Road, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police were called to the 6000 block of Jeanine Drive, located off Fern Valley Road, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Greater Clark County Schools superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin is negotiating a new contract with the district.More >>
Greater Clark County Schools superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin is negotiating a new contract with the district.More >>
A man drowned in the Ohio River near the Greenwood boat ramp during a fishing trip with his family on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A man drowned in the Ohio River near the Greenwood boat ramp during a fishing trip with his family on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The new Middletown Police Department said response time will be their advantage.More >>
The new Middletown Police Department said response time will be their advantage.More >>