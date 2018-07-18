LIVE: Thailand soccer team rescued from cave to speak - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: Thailand soccer team rescued from cave to speak

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand being released from hospital and will speak about their ordeal at a news conference.

Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

