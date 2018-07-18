The Latest: Swofford says ACC in 'best shape ever'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on ACC Media Days (all times local):

11 a.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says he's excited about the future of his conference, saying at the opening of the ACC Media Days that "we are in the best shape we have ever been as a conference with football and basketball."

He also said the ACC's proposed early signing period change "has been a positive addition to the recruiting calendar. The early signing period was initiated by the ACC, as was the new redshirt rule."

1:50 a.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday with a focus on the Coastal Division.

The division hasn't had a repeat champion since 2011. This time, Miami is trying to hang onto that top spot after Mark Richt's Hurricanes had their first 10-win season since 2003.

The Coastal also features two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, with Duke's David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson entering their 11th seasons.

Four of the seven division teams - Miami, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia - played in bowl games last year. North Carolina finished last in an injury-riddled three win season, which came just two seasons after the Tar Heels won 11 games and claimed the Coastal crown.

The two-day session concludes Thursday with the Atlantic Division teams.

