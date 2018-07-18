Man accused of sexual assault of woman he pulled into his home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman that he pulled into his home off the street.

Selvin Geovany Caballero, 34, is charged with one count of rape.

A Louisville Metro police arrest report says Caballero pulled his victim, a woman who was a stranger to him, into his home. After forcing the woman into a bedroom and pushing her onto the bed, Caballero began touching her inappropriately.

The woman told Caballero "no" and began screaming for help, according to the report. She was able to free herself by using her legs to push Caballero off her and running from the house. LMPD says the victim immediately called her mother who called 911 to get help to her daughter.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court during Caballero's arraignment at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and will be back in court on July 27.

