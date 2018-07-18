Man accused of holding woman against her will in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of holding a woman against her will for hours in Old Louisville.

According to an arrest report, Anthony Winston, 47, contacted the victim at 6 a.m. on May 25 and asked to get together.

Winston allegedly directed the victim to go to the laundry room of an apartment on Fourth Street and Ormsby Avenue. When the victim refused to stay he led her to a nearby stairwell and where he kept her for more than two hours.

During that time police said Winston demanded sex from the victim. Police also said he demanded the victim's cellphone before he let her go.

Winston was taken into custody on July 17. He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery and kidnapping.

