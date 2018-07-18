Man arrested for murder in Fern Creek arraigned on previous charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man suspected in the July 9 shooting that killed Gregory Norris, 21, appeared in court Wednesday on charges unrelated to the homicide.

Yacir Raful Jr., 19, was arraigned on a bench warrant. His bond was set at $10,000.

It's unknown when Raful will be arraigned on the charges related to the murder of Norris, who was shot in broad daylight at a Fern Creek Apartment complex.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Man arrested for murder in broad daylight at Fern Creek apartment complex

+ Man killed in shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex

In an arrest report, Raful admitted the shooting was a drug deal turned deadly. He also said there was another man with him who he claims was the shooter.

Raful was charged with murder, first degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly left the scene at the Hames Trace apartments with the drugs and the weapon.

There has been no word from police if a second man was actually involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.