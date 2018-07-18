APNewsBreak: Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

APNewsBreak: Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct... (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A congressman who coached wrestling at Ohio State University has been interviewed by the law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago.

The spokesman for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says the congressman spoke Monday with the firm looking into allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss and how the school responded to any complaints about Strauss.

Jordan has publicly said he was never aware of abuse when he was an assistant coach from 1987 to 1995. Spokesman Ian Fury says Jordan told the investigators the same thing.

Jordan has repeatedly denied some former wrestlers' claims that he knew they were inappropriately groped by Strauss.

Jordan has said he'll cooperate with the investigators.

Ohio State says the allegations involve athletes from 14 sports. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability

    MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:31:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:22:08 GMT
    MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las...More >>
    MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:50:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:21:27 GMT
    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

  • California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur ready to reopen

    California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur ready to reopen

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:56:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:19:06 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly