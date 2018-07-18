Star CB Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 NFL seasons - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Star CB Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 NFL seasons

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2015, file photo, New York Jets' Darrelle Revis speaks to the media after a Jets practice in Florham Park, N.J. Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their arc... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2015, file photo, New York Jets' Darrelle Revis speaks to the media after a Jets practice in Florham Park, N.J. Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their arc...
(AP Photo/Brad Penner, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, New York Jets corner back Darrelle Revis runs with the ball after recovering a fumble against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Brad Penner, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, New York Jets corner back Darrelle Revis runs with the ball after recovering a fumble against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

Darrelle Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their archrivals, the Patriots, has retired.

Revis announced Wednesday on social media that he was ending an 11-season career that included four All-Pro selections.

The proprietor of Revis Island, he was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) by the Jets in 2007 who made an instant impact as a shutdown cover cornerback. Usually charged with handling an opponent's top receiver, Revis often forced offenses to change their game plan to avoid him.

He had 29 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder against Miami. In 2009, Revis was beaten out by Charles Woodson for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Revis, who just turned 33, says he is "closing a chapter on my life that I once dreamed of as a kid."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Candidate for Alaska House doesn't live in Alaska

    Candidate for Alaska House doesn't live in Alaska

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:41:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:15:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.
    Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.More >>
    Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.More >>

  • Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:50:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:15:14 GMT
    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

  • Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:21:16 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-18 16:14:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly