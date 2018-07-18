David James says LMPD chief has been 'untruthful'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Metro Council President David James believes the City's Police Chief, Steve Conrad should be placed on the “Brady List,” an official list used by prosecutors identifying officers who have been caught in a lie.

"He would probably qualify as a 'Brady' police officer," James explained during a deposition Monday.

"Why do you say that?" the city attorney asked.

"Because of the different times he's not told the truth on different occasions," James responded.

"You think there are times then when he's misrepresented the truth?" the city attorney said.

"Yes," James replied.

"Do you think that he's misrepresented the truth to you?" the city's attorney asked.

"Yes," James replied.

"When do you think that's true?"

"Several occasions," James said.

The deposition was part of a whistle blower lawsuit filed by Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Jimmy Harper. Harper was demoted from Major to Lieutenant by Chief Conrad. At the time of the demotion, Conrad called the decision a re-organization, though he handed Harper a demotion letter.

Harper claimed he was demoted in retaliation for speaking with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and council members about crime and the Explorer Program allegations.

James supported Harper during the deposition, saying Harper was being honest about the crime in the second division, the mismanagement of overtime funds and of a botched investigation into the Explorer Program.

Conrad has stated Harper was made a lieutenant as a part of a plan going in a different direction.

The whistle-blower case is set to go to trial in August.

Conrad, Mayor Greg Fischer and the deputy mayor have all already been deposed in the Harper case which also involves the Explorer program.

