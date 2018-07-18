Papa John's to undergo audit, investigation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Papa John's to undergo audit, investigation

By Molly Huff, News Producer
By WAVE3.com Staff
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Papa John’s company has gone to even greater lengths to distance itself from founder John Schnatter.

The company announced a special committee, consisting of all independent directors of the board, has appointed a law firm to oversee an audit and investigation of the business.

The audit and investigation will examine all existing processes, policies and systems related to diversity and inclusion.

This move came on the heels of Schnatter admitting that he used a “racist slur" during a media training conference call back in May.

Schnatter has since resigned from the company's board.

