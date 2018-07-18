Martin's BBQ Joint hiring for Germantown location

Martin's BBQ Joint will soon have two Louisville locations - one off Westport Road and another in Germantown. (Source: Martin's BBQ Joint - Louisville, Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Martin's BBQ Joint, the restaurant moving into the old Lynn’s Paradise Café, is hiring.

The restaurant announced via Facebook it’s looking to build its staff and taking applications in-person and online for the Barret Avenue location. The company owns a second location off Westport Road near the Gene Snyder.

Lynn’s Paradise Café sat empty for around five years before the plans for a Martin’s location were announced. The restaurant was initially expected to open in the fall of 2017, but a spokesperson told WAVE 3 News in September 2017 it would open mid-2018.

The official opening date for Martin’s BBQ Joint on Barret has not been announced.

