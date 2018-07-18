IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program

(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, speaks prior to the opening of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jul... (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, speaks prior to the opening of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jul...
(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, opens the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, opens the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The International Olympic Committee has added seven events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, creating a program of 109 gold medals.

The IOC says its executive board approved women's monobob, Big Air freestyle skiing for men and women, plus mixed team events in short track speed skating, ski jumping, ski aerials and snowboard cross.

Aiming to cut organizing costs, there should be 41 fewer athletes in Beijing than the 2,933 competitors at the Pyeongchang Olympics last February.

The IOC says an improved gender balance will see 45.4 percent female athletes in Beijing, rising from 41.1 percent in Pyeongchang.

Women's ice hockey becomes a 10-team lineup instead of eight, adding 46 athletes.

Sports losing athletes from their Olympic quota include 41 in skiing disciplines, 26 from skating, and 20 fewer in biathlon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:59:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • Black teens terrified by Minneapolis Park Police with guns

    Black teens terrified by Minneapolis Park Police with guns

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:56:10 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:57:49 GMT
    Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.More >>
    Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.More >>

  • Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:57:46 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly