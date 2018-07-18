Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run off Shelbyville Road

The body of a young woman was found along this stretch of road near Valhalla Golf Club. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly hit and run off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club.

The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Taylor Satterly around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the crash.

An arrest warrant stated that Satterly not only left the scene of the accident, but also tampered with physical evidence. LMPD received tips which led to the impoundment of Satterly's vehicle, and a warrant was obtained in order to search the car, according to the arrest report.

Police said parts from the scene were matched to the vehicle which Satterly is the registered owner of. Witnesses also told police that Satterly was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident.

"It's hard to say that he knew that he hit her, but he definitely hit her," Sgt. Bill Patterson said.

LMPD credited the anonymous tipline for assisting the department in finding the suspect and making an arrest.

"We started with small tips that led us in the right direction, then we got the right tip that got us where we need to be," Sgt. Patterson said.

Satterly has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence. Police said they cannot charge the suspect with other allegations because there was not physical evidence collected at the scene on the night of the incident.

