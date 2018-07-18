Commercial building catches fire in east Louisville

The fire started in this vacant building in the 15000 block of Shelbyville Road. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a vacant commercial building in east Louisville.

The fire was called in at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, at a building in the 15200 block of Shelbyville Road, MetroSafe said. That's just east of the Gene Snyder Freeway, near the Jefferson/Shelby County line.

When firefighters arrived, there was such heavy smoke and flames that they couldn't enter the building.

The two-story building on fire might have been a restaurant, crews said, but it is now vacant.

Thirty-five firefighters from Middletown and Anchorage are on the scene, as well as Louisville Metro EMS and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

At this point crews don't know what started the fire.

This story will be updated.

