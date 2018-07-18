All-star little leaguers make sick boy a teammate

Brandon's mother, Beth, says the little league team changed her son's life. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the time of year when proud parents bring forth stories of talented little leaguers winning tournaments. But one local team stands out for the strides they're making on and off the field.

The Jeffersontown 11-U Strike All-stars has been holding nightly practices to get ready for regional tournament play.

"We have been doing great," player Cooper Hendrick, 11, told us.

The driving reason for their success is a teammate who gets them fired up.

"He's funny, he's supportive, he's kind and he's awesome," soon-to-be 6th grader Brendan Mckinley said.

Brendan was talking about his St. Martha classmate Brandon Bishop, 11, a kid who had a growing brain tumor, and a kid no one else on the team knew.

"When I figured out I had to have surgery, I was really sad," Brandon said.

"He felt isolated," his mother, Beth Bishop, added.

Brandon's tumor had remained the same size since he started having headaches in 2012. Six months ago, it began growing, and doctors knew they had to remove it. Brendan showed his teammates pictures of Brandon in the hospital. That's when Coach Keith Hendrick remembered a conversation with Brendan and his family.

"Telling us, how he always wanted to be on a team and be a part of something," Hendrick remembered.

Cooper said other players wanted to get involved.

"Because some of those kids that have the tumors, don't make it out," Cooper said.

So why not make Brandon part of their team? After his brain tumor was removed on July 2, they did.



"We invited him to throw out the first pitch of the game in Elizabethtown in our state tournament," Coach Hendrick said of Brandon.

That was just the beginning. The support continued with asking him to sit in the dugout, to a daily text that reads "today we play for Brandon," to coming up with a special cheer that sings "I've got Brandon's back."

"I did not know who these kids were and they did all this for me?" Brandon said. "They gave me a trophy and a baseball and a jersey and they gave me their team plaque and it was amazing. I should be supporting them too and I do, and they support me."

The kids also made Brandon their tournament MVP. Little brother Zach and mom Beth noticed a big change.

"I like seeing my brother happy all the time," Zach said.

"It just was amazing that these people didn't even know Brandon and they took him in as part of their family," Beth said, holding back tears. "It was great to see him smile again."

Coach Hendrick said the motivation is mutual.

"Our kids got to see the effect of somebody fighting and pushing every day," Hendrick said.

It's the reason one mother believes they are truly all-stars.

"They just really changed his life," Beth said.

Brandon is now being treated at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. The family is waiting on pathology results and hope to know more in four to six weeks. One thing they do know is that the Jeffersontown All-stars have a regional game in Lexington Friday at 4:30 p.m, and they'll be there.

