UofL schools of nursing, dentistry partner to launch urgent care-style clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville's dental and nursing schools have teamed up to offer patients a new urgent care type clinic.

Patients who seek care at UofL Care Partners will get immediate access to a nurse practitioner.

In 2017 the School of Dentistry wrote more than 940 medical consults for patients who needed to follow-up with a medical provider. More than 40 percent of those patients did not complete the follow-up required for their dental treatment. The new clinic will allow those patients to get that care right at UofL.

"Every year there are tens of thousands of patients who come to the UofL dental clinics and who are taken care of expertly by our faculty and our dental students,” UofL Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Greg Postel said. “And I learned that about a third of them on the way out the door ask questions about ‘Gee, are there any good primary care providers? Is there someone that I can see because I don’t have a doctor.’"

UofL is among a handful of higher education institutions in the United States implementing a dental-nursing collaborative care model clinic.

The offices are located in the dentistry section of the UofL Science Center in downtown Louisville.

