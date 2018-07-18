Ford recalls 550,000 vehicles over rollaway risk

Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in North America to replace shifter cable bushings. (Source: FORD)

(CNN) - Ford is recalling half-a-million vehicles.

The company says they're at risk of rolling unexpectedly.

The recall affects 2013 to 2016 Fusions and 2013 to 2014 Escapes

Ford says the problem is cushions called "bushings" that help reduce vibrations.

In the affected vehicles, the ones that attach the shifter cable and transmission can come apart.

That can cause the vehicles to roll while in park.

Ford says no one has reported an injury due to the defect.

