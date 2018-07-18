Ford recalls 550,000 vehicles over rollaway risk - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ford recalls 550,000 vehicles over rollaway risk

Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in North America to replace shifter cable bushings. (Source: FORD) Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in North America to replace shifter cable bushings. (Source: FORD)

(CNN) - Ford is recalling half-a-million vehicles.

The company says they're at risk of rolling unexpectedly.

The recall affects 2013 to 2016 Fusions and 2013 to 2014 Escapes

Ford says the problem is cushions called "bushings" that help reduce vibrations.

In the affected vehicles, the ones that attach the shifter cable and transmission can come apart.

That can cause the vehicles to roll while in park.

Ford says no one has reported an injury due to the defect.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Mega Millions jackpot rises to $422 million

    Mega Millions jackpot rises to $422 million

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-07-19 01:31:51 GMT

    The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday night.

    More >>

    The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday night.

    More >>

  • Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

    Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-07-18 04:31:41 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-07-19 01:26:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington. Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsink...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington. Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsink...

    Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.

    More >>

    Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.

    More >>

  • Search 'idiot' on Google, get Trump

    Search 'idiot' on Google, get Trump

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-07-18 23:04:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-07-19 01:18:01 GMT

    The Google algorithm looks at the relationship between words, phrases, websites, images and videos in an attempt provide better search results for its users.

    More >>

    The Google algorithm looks at the relationship between words, phrases, websites, images and videos in an attempt provide better search results for its users.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly