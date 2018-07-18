Brooks Houck, suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers, indicted on unrelated theft charges

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Brooks Houck, who police named as a suspect in the disappearance of his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers, was indicted on unrelated theft charges on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Houck faces four theft by unlawful taking charges of items worth $500 or more, but less then $10,000 and four theft charges for items less than $500.

The prosecutor said those charges stem from Houck stealing roof shingles from the Lowe's in Bardstown back in April of 2018.

A grand jury indicted him Wednesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Once in custody his bond will be set at $25,000 cash. Houck is set to be arraigned Aug. 2.

He is the father of Crystal Rogers' youngest child and her former boyfriend.

Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Detectives believe the mother of five was murdered but her body has not been found.

Though he hasn't been charged in Rogers' disappearance, Houck was named a suspect in 2015. Police believe he was the last person to see Rogers alive.

