Deputies warn of 'funny money' in circulation

Grant County deputies would like the public to be aware of reports of "funny money" that may be in circulation. (Source: Grant County)

Deputies say to be aware of selling items and meeting people to pick up those items -- the fake bills would be included with real money when passed to the seller.

A photo of the "funny money," or fake bills, is connected to this story. The photo, provided by authorities, shows pink symbols on both $20 and $100 bills.

