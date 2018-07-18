Man sentenced in deadly Louisville liquor store shooting

James Spaulding was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man convicted in the deadly shooting of a liquor store clerk has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Police said James Spaulding entered the Stop-n-Go liquor store off Warnock Street in January 2016 and began arguing with the employees before getting ahold of a handgun. Spaulding shot clerk Denny Davis to death and fired at the other person, but missed.

After leaving the store, police said Spaulding walked a short distance and fired a shot into a home where people were sleeping. No one in the house was injured.

Spaulding was arrested when police spotted a car matching the description of the one that left the liquor store. After a short chase, he crashed, and continued to flee on foot. Police said he bit a police officer while being placed under arrest.

On Wednesday, a jury recommended 30 years on the murder charge and another three for wanton endangerment.

Spaulding's attorney told the judge he does plan to appeal the sentence.

