Donovan Mitchell wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Los Angeles (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell might not have won Rookie of the Year, but on Wednesday night he beat out Ben Simmons for an ESPY.

Mitchell won his award in the Best Breakthrough Athlete category.

The #13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mitchell averaged 20.5 points per game in the regular season and 24.4 ppg in the postseason for the Utah Jazz.

Simmons, the NBA Rookie of the Year for Philadelphia was one of the other finalists, along with tennis star Sloane Stephens and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

Mitchell accepted the award in a black suit with spider webs.

