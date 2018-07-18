Chicago ends LouCity's U.S. Open Cup run 4-0

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

Chicago (WAVE) - Louisville City FC came up short in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday night in Chicago. The Fire, of Major League Soccer, picked up a 4-0 win. LouCity was the only non MLS team still alive.

Chicago struck first in the 16th minute when Nemanja Nikolic headed one in.

Then in the 32nd minute, Aleksandar Katai added another goal. That lead held until the 89th minute when Diego Campos scored and then Elliot Collier scored in the 91st minute.

The Fire advance to the semifinals, while LouCity gets back to USL action. They host Charlotte on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

