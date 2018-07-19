Man accused of driving under the influence, hitting police car

A hit-and-run suspect was hauled off in an ambulance after ramming a police cruiser in Jeffersontown.More >>
A hit-and-run suspect was hauled off in an ambulance after ramming a police cruiser in Jeffersontown.More >>
The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.More >>
The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.More >>
The fire started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, at a building in the 15000 block of Shelbyville Road.More >>
The fire started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, at a building in the 15000 block of Shelbyville Road.More >>
JCPS launched a new website Monday, to help families preparing to send kids back to school.More >>
JCPS launched a new website Monday, to help families preparing to send kids back to school.More >>
Brooks Houck, who police named as a suspect in the disappearance of his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers, was indicted on unrelated theft charges on Wednesday.More >>
Brooks Houck, who police named as a suspect in the disappearance of his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers, was indicted on unrelated theft charges on Wednesday.More >>