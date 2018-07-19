Man accused of driving under the influence, hitting police car

Herrierto Cornejo was arrested after being released from the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A hit-and-run suspect was hauled off in an ambulance after ramming a police cruiser in Jeffersontown.

Police said the suspect crashed into a vehicle near Watterson Trail and Taylorsville Road on Tuesday afternoon, then took off.

Officers found him a short time later at Watterson Trail and Kirby Lane, where police said he crashed into an officer's patrol car then took off again.

Herrierto Cornejo, 31, was finally arrested after a short chase.

He went to the hospital but has since been released.

Cornejo faces a long list of charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, third degree assault of a police office, possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief, no license and more.

