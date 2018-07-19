Mild breeze, fast course for start of British Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mild breeze, fast course for start of British Open

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 16th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 16th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jon Super). Tiger Woods of the US waits to play on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Tiger Woods of the US waits to play on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - Sandy Lyle of Scotland sent a mid-iron rolling along the crusty turf of Carnoustie to start the 147th playing of the British Open.

Lyle was chosen to hit the opening tee shot Thursday morning under a gray sky off the North Sea. He won the Open in 1985. Also in the opening group was two-time major champion Martin Kaymer and Andy Sullivan. They faced a course that was more yellow than green because of the unusually dry summer in Scotland.

Carnoustie has been called "Car-Nasty" in recent Opens because it is considered the toughest links in the Open rotation. This year's championship was more of a mystery going into the first round. Fast conditions are difficult, but being so dry means the rough is thin and wispy.

