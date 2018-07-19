The Latest: Carnoustie not living up to its nickname

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Rafael Cabrera Bello of Spain plays off the 3rd tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Martin Kaymer of Germany plays a shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on the British (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

That nickname "Car-Nasty" might be taking a hit in the opening round of the British Open.

Carnoustie already is dry and fast with wispy rough. It's not getting much help from the wind, either. Conditions were benign enough that Sandy Lyle made the turn in 1 under. The 60-year-old Scot hit the opening tee shot.

Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa was the first player to reach 3 under with his birdie on the par-5 fifth. Former Masters champion Danny Willett also had three birdies in six holes, though he opened with a bogey.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth plays in the morning. Tiger Woods plays this afternoon in his return to the Open for the first time since 2015.

___

7:30 a.m.

Sandy Lyle of Scotland sent a mid-iron rolling along the crusty turf of Carnoustie to start the 147th playing of the British Open.

Lyle was chosen to hit the opening tee shot Thursday morning under a gray sky off the North Sea. He won the Open in 1985. Also in the opening group was two-time major champion Martin Kaymer and Andy Sullivan. They faced a course that was more yellow than green because of the unusually dry summer in Scotland.

Carnoustie has been called "Car-Nasty" in recent Opens because it is considered the toughest links in the Open rotation. This year's championship was more of a mystery going into the first round. Fast conditions are difficult, but being so dry means the rough is thin and wispy.

