Occupy ICE protesters left downtown Louisville camp after police installed barriers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hours after physical barriers were placed at the Occupy ICE protest in downtown Louisville, protesters have left.

Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets. Officers also cleared and collected items that were outside of the barriers.

Police said the barriers were to designate a pathway that must be kept clear to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Kentucky state law.

Officers had made requests to clear the sidewalk last week and drew a chalk line, which they said was largely ignored.

LMPD said a survey of the area showed public health concerns including handling human waste.

Protesters have been set up across from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Seventh Street since Monday, July 2.

The group is demanding the abolishment of ICE and the creation of state and local laws that are friendlier to immigrants, including those who are undocumented.

Colorful language was aimed at officers and rumors circulated among protesters that there were teams of snipers on the roof, but that is untrue.

LMPD spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said there were no incidents or arrests during the cleanup.

Protesters refused to comment to WAVE 3 News on Thursday morning, except one protester who responded to the question of if they were leaving, simply by saying "for now."

Occupy ICE Louisville issued a statement on Facebook Thursday afternoon, excerpts of which are below:

"Early this morning, more than 50 officers in riot gear with Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) raided Camp Compasión. As campers slept, LMPD set up iron barricades, blocked off the street with their cars, and brought in a dump-truck and a mass-arrest van. They immediately began loading canopies, tents, coolers, food, clothing -- property we had collected from community donations over the last 17 days -- onto a trailer to take to the LMPD Property Room. Some items were shoved into a pile and caught between two sets of barricades, in a narrow area of the sidewalk adjacent to private property. We were allowed to access and remove these items only after the rest of our property had been seized, and our cars allowed into the area. In less than two hours, Camp Compasión was completely dismantled and our property confiscated. "LMPD distributed flyers stating the raid was to "seize property considered abandoned," which is ridiculous. If the property was abandoned, why was it necessary for police to come decked out in riot gear with an arrest wagon? Why come prepared for a riot? Abandoned items can not fight back, and there were less than 20 sleeping campers onsite when the raid began. "Additionally, Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in February requiring an eviction notice to be delivered three weeks prior to any eviction of encampments, yet no eviction notice was ever delivered. Even as the camp was being raided, no official citation or summons was delivered, only a flyer falsely claiming that property had been abandoned. "We strongly condemn the illegal actions of LMPD. They have continued to show complete disregard for our right to peaceful assembly and free speech, and have proven themselves to be aligned with the white supremacists and agitators intent on destroying our movement."

The LMPD said the protesters are allowed to stay, they just have to be in compliance.

All of the objects picked up that were not behind the lines and remain unclaimed can be picked up by the owner at the LMPD property room, police said.

