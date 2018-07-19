Physical barriers put in place at Occupy Ice protest

Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A physical barrier is being put in place at the Occupy Ice protest in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets.

The barriers are to designate a pathway that police said must be kept clear to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Kentucky state law.

Police have made requests to clear the sidewalk and drawn a chalk line they said was largely ignored.

LMPD said a survey of the area showed public heath concerns including handling human waste.

Protesters have been set up across from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Seventh Street since Monday, July 2.

The group is demanding the abolishment of ICE and the creation of state and local laws that are friendlier to immigrants, including those who are undocumented.

