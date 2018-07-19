Physical barriers put in place at Occupy Ice protest

Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets.More >>
Recent reports show Kentucky has one of the highest rates of child marriages in the United States, but that's about to change.More >>
A hit-and-run suspect was hauled off in an ambulance after ramming a police cruiser in Jeffersontown.More >>
The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.More >>
The fire started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, at a building in the 15000 block of Shelbyville Road.More >>
