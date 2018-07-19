Thomas wins in yellow on Alpe d'Huez and distances Froome - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thomas wins in yellow on Alpe d'Huez and distances Froome

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Stage winner Britain's Geraint Thomas and new overall leader throws his flowers to fans on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.5 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Albertville a... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Stage winner Britain's Geraint Thomas and new overall leader throws his flowers to fans on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.5 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Albertville a...

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ALPE D'HUEZ, France (AP) - Geraint Thomas sprinted away from Sky teammate Chris Froome to win the legendary climb on Alpe d'Huez while wearing the yellow jersey in the Tour de France on Thursday.

With questions over which rider Sky is backing for victory, it was a bold demonstration of strength by Thomas, who has been Froome's loyal lieutenant for years.

Tom Dumoulin crossed second, two seconds behind, and Romain Bardet was third, three seconds back.

Froome finished fourth, four seconds behind Thomas, as the 12th stage concluded with the famed 21 bends to the Huez ski resort.

Thomas extended his lead over Froome in the overall standings to 1 minute, 39 seconds.

Dumoulin was third overall, 1:50 behind.

Vincenzo Nibali recovered from a crash in the final kilometers to finish seventh in the stage. The Italian was fourth overall, 2:37 back.

The last and most feared of the three stages in the Alps this year, the 175.5-kilometer (109-mile) leg began in Bourg-Sant-Maurice and took the peloton over three grueling, beyond-category climbs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Carnival workers arrested in deaths of Kansas fair vendors

    Carnival workers arrested in deaths of Kansas fair vendors

    Thursday, July 19 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-07-19 14:11:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:59:31 GMT
    Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter. (Source: Raycom Media)Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities have arrested three carnival workers in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and were found in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

    More >>

    Authorities have arrested three carnival workers in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and were found in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

    More >>

  • 28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion

    28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:03:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:59:30 GMT
    The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>
    The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>

  • Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava

    Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-19 05:20:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:59:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly