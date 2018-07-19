Bringing the house down - not as easy as you think

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What do you do when something bad is going on in the neighborhood?



"Basically reported to me there was child prostitution going on, underage prostitution, children, young teens doing sexual favors for money with men coming in and out of the house."



That's what a downtown medical professional, who wanted her identity masked, told us several weeks after she called police about 1036 South Seventh street. Her patients, who'd been inside, told her it was a drug and child sex trafficking house.



"Talking to the LMPD tip line, they told me there had been several reports about this residence, several reports," she said. "They said they would alert the crimes against children unit about it and set it as a priority."



Unhappy with police response, she asked us to investigate.



Every time I secretly watched over the course of 3 weeks, whether it was morning or evening, I recorded a steady stream of people coming and going after spending anywhere from a minute to an hour inside.



They came out often clutching and checking what appeared to be white rocks in their hand.



Multiple sellers, with hand-to-hand transactions out in the street. Sitting outside taking lots of phone calls, then handing something to people who pull up.



Sometimes they appeared to be packaging and using the inventory right out in the open.



One guy brought a child along and then checked what he just bought in his hand.



As for our source's allegation of sex trafficking involving minors, we saw what appeared to be underage girls going in and out of the house.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



In one case, a girl put something in her mouth, the man pulled cash from his sock, then the girl headed down the street with what appeared to be a white baggie in her hand.



This was all very serious business. A closer look at the video I recorded revealed a flashy handgun brandished in one of the doorways where they didn't think they were being seen.



According to a search warrant, after receiving "multiple anonymous crime tips stating narcotics are being sold at 1036 South Seventh Street," the Metro Narcotics Unit "conducted two controlled buys of crack cocaine" there and then exercised a search warrant on June 13.



Police recovered five handguns and a rifle, assorted ammo, bags of crack cocaine, digital scales and a large amount of currency on Aaron Lyle. He was arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of handguns by a felon.



Tracy Hamilton was cited for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.



In 2001, Lyle was sentenced to 7 years for cocaine trafficking.



He was out on probation by 2004, but busted again, sentenced to 2 years in prison for wanton endangerment and cocaine possession.



In 2007, Lyle was charged with engaging in organized crime and given probation.



Now, after the convicted felon has been charged with dealing cocaine again, with six guns, his bond was set at $15,000.



So three days later he posted 10 percent of it, $1,500, and was released on home incarceration.



Neighborhood residents are furious because a 'home' is where Lyle appeared to be operating from.



"The people doing these things in this house, they don't care," our source said. "Because they haven't been held accountable and there are no consequences. To them, they do whatever they want, and it's out in the open, and it's like we don't care."



After our request to talk with LMPD about this, the detective who made the bust wrote, "I would not feel comfortable doing an interview at this time due to the nature of the case."



As for complaints about child sex trafficking, he wrote, "I did not have any knowledge of underage sex complaints at that location."



We requested an interview with Judge Sean Delahanty about where he set the bond considering Lyle's criminal history and the current charges.



He wrote, "No thanks. The purpose of bond is to insure the defendant's reappearance and to prevent future crimes."



On July 10, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections caught Lyle violating home incarceration. GPS tracked him away from the home where he was supposed to be.



So he was taken back to jail.



In court July 16, Judge Delahanty and Lyle's attorney discussed possibly releasing Lyle back on home incarceration within a week.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.