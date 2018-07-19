'Me Time with Frangela' to allow audience to interact with hosts

“Me Time with Frangela” will be hosted by Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton. (Source: Raycom Media)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new show that allows the audience at home to interact with the hosts is coming to Raycom Media.

“Me Time with Frangela” will be hosted by Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton. The show will feature expert interviews and video chats with guests and viewers. Viewer posts to the show’s social media pages will be fair game for the hosts “who never back away from controversy, meaty topics and sassy fun,” according to a press release.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“We are thrilled to have a fun place to talk with, not to, the audience. Everything is fair game - it's no-holds-barred and we can't wait to be their favorite half-hour!” Frangela said.

“Me Time with Frangela” is developed by Raycom Media and Kids At Play. The show will premier in September.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.