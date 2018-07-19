Grand jury indicts Elizabethtown man on sexual abuse charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been indicted on sexual abuse charges by a grand jury in a neighboring county.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

Gerald Thomas Hay, 57, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with one count of incest, one count of rape and three counts of sexual abuse.

According to the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post, they were contacted in May 2017 by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office about a possible sexual abuse that had occurred in LaRue County. The indictment against Hay was returned during the July 2018 session of the LaRue County Grand Jury.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man accused of driving under the influence, hitting police car

+ Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run

+ Suspect in woman's disappearance indicted on unrelated theft charges

Both of the victims were minors at the time they were sexually molested.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.