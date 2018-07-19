Indians bolster bullpen with All-Star Hand, Cimber - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indians bolster bullpen with All-Star Hand, Cimber

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

CLEVELAND (AP) - The AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians have bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of lefty All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres in exchange for catching prospect Francisco Mejia.

The trade was announced Thursday morning.

Hand is coming off his second straight All-Star Game appearance. Known for his slider, he has 24 saves with a 3.05 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

Cimber, a sidearmer, is 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season for the rebuilding Padres.

Mejía was batting .279 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 79 games for Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians lead the AL Central by 7 ½ games over Minnesota. The Padres, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2006, are last in the NL West, 14 ½ games behind Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:04:36 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:04:31 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>

  • Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:50:30 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:04:20 GMT
    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly