Body recovered near Greenwood boat ramp

Crews began searching the area on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A body has been recovered from the Ohio River.

The Louisville Metro Police Department River Patrol found the body near the Greenwood boat ramp around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man drowns during fishing trip on Ohio River

Crews began searching the area on Tuesday when family members told police a man who was fishing with his family drowned.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity of the person.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.