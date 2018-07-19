AP source: Falcons won't offer WR Jones new deal this year - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP source: Falcons won't offer WR Jones new deal this year

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Atlanta. A person familiar with the ... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Atlanta. A person familiar with the ...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the disc... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the disc...

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Falcons won't renegotiate Julio Jones' contract this season, casting doubts on whether the star receiver will be in training camp next week.

The Falcons informed Jones several weeks ago that they didn't have room under the salary cap to offer him a new deal for this season, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the contract talks have not been made public.

Jones dipped on the NFL's list of highest-paid receivers during the offseason when several players received huge new contracts, including Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Cleveland's Jarvis Landry.

Jones is set to make $10.5 million this season, $12.5 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in the final season of a six-year, $71.3 million contract he signed in 2015. The current deal includes $47 million in guaranteed money.

Atlanta's decision not to renegotiate Jones' contract was first reported by The Athletic.

