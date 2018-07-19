AP source: Celtics re-sign Smart to 4-year, $52 million deal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP source: Celtics re-sign Smart to 4-year, $52 million deal

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics have re-signed guard Marcus Smart.

The 6-foot-4 defensive stalwart is returning to the team that picked him sixth overall in the 2014 draft after finding the market for a restricted free agent wasn't as lucrative as he'd hoped.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that Smart signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Celtics. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

Smart averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. He returned from thumb surgery late in the first round of the playoffs and provided the defensive presence that was instrumental in the Celtics taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.

LeBron James called Smart's creativity on the court "uncanny" during their matchup and coach Brad Stevens said Smart was "as tough as tough as they come," making hustle plays on offense being disruptive on defense.

He also has been a locker-room favorite among his teammates for the past four seasons, bringing a needed edge and in-your-face style on the court.

Those intangibles aside, Smart entered the summer in limbo with Boston remaining mostly quiet as free agency began. The Celtics quickly agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with veteran big man Aron Baynes. The slow movement on Smart left open the possibility they might let him test the market and then decide whether to match any offers.

General manager Danny Ainge said immediately after the season that fears of a luxury tax bill wouldn't factor into the team's decision of whether to bring back players. But as the roster currently stands, Boston will be on the hook to be taxed next season.

Finances will continue to be an issue with Gordon Hayward signed to a four-year, $128 million deal, Kyrie Irving set to become a free agent after next season and several salary-friendly rookie contracts set to expire over the next few seasons.

Still, for now, the core of the team that won 55 games and was the surprise of the East even with Hayward sidelined last season is intact to try to make another run.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii businesses seek lava viewing site to reignite tourism

    Hawaii businesses seek lava viewing site to reignite tourism

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-19 05:20:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:49:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>

  • Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays

    Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:52:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:46:00 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:49:41 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly