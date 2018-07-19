17-year-old dies following Oldham County crash

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Goshen Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Oldham County police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A 17-year-old died following a crash in Oldham County.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Goshen Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Oldham County police.

When officers arrived, they found a 2011 Mercedes Benz was on fire. Once the flames were extinguished the body of Josey Hagan, of Prospect, Kentucky, was discovered inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

