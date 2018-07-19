Petrino expects Cards offense to be even better in 2018

Charlotte, NC (WAVE) - Bobby Petrino says he expects his offense to be even better with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I expect us to be more balanced, the ability to get more guys involved, particulary in the running game," Petrino said at ACC Media Days. "I really like our receiving corps coming back. I think it's one of the strongest groups coming back. I forgot that Jaylen (Smith) missed three games and still had that many catches and that many touchdowns, and Dez (Fitzpatrick) that can really go get the ball and adjust to the ball. Seth (Dawkins) is a big, physical guy that runs really well after the catch. We have some really good, young speed guys that will be able to come in and help us create plays and maybe give us a little different flavor in the run after the catch."

Jaylen Smith had 60 catches for 980 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior, all in just 10 games.

The Cards kickoff the season on Saturday, September 1, against defending National Champion Alabama in Orlando, Florida.

