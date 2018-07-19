Dixie Highway construction project on schedule, officials say

The Dixie Highway improvements are the first major project from Mayor Fischer's "Move Louisville" initiative. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Work on one of Louisville’s busiest roadways is expected to be completed on time.

Officials made the announcement about the future of Dixie Highway on Thursday, saying that work has stayed on schedule in the past eight months.

Louisville Metro partnered with the Kentucky Transportation cabinet in December 2017 to help improve safety and efficiency along the roadway, and questions from concerned residents and drivers have been pouring in since. Officials said workers continued construction through the wet winter to ensure the $35 million project stayed on schedule.

“So, to the drivers out here who are dealing with this construction every day, I know it's a pain,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “And I know it's a challenge when you're sitting there and asking yourself, 'Is it ever going to be over?'”

At Thursday’s press conference, Fischer also thanked drivers for their patience.

“We've all been through stuff like this before, and once these changes are made and other upgrades are complete, you'll say ‘I'm glad we got through all this,’” Fischer said.

The improvements to Dixie Highway are the first major project from Mayor Fischer's "Move Louisville" initiative.

